Jalandhar: ED attaches 3.61 crore assets of former XEN

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹3.61 crore of a former executive engineer of Punjab State Water Resources corporation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED started its probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the Bathinda vigilance bureau after a team caught accused, Kailash Kumar Singla, and his colleague superintendent engineer Suresh Goel, in a graft case in January 2017.

In March 2017, Singla, who was then the director, hydel design, Punjab, was booked in a disproportionate assets (DA) case after ₹1.25 crore was seized from his residence. The seizure had included ₹10 lakh in ₹2,000 denomination notes. Singla was suspended and spent over three months in jail before being released on April 28, 2017.

ED investigations revealed that Singla and his family had an income of ₹1.57 crore but had incurred an expenditure of ₹4.21 crore between January 1, 2012, and January 10, 2017. This led to the identification of disproportionate assets worth ₹2.64 crore.

Investigation further revealed that Singla had misused his official position to accumulate these assets and laundered the proceeds through investments in immovable properties, term deposits, and fixed deposits, mostly sourced through cash deposits.