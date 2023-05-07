Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar bypoll campaigning to end by 6 pm on Monday

Jalandhar bypoll campaigning to end by 6 pm on Monday

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 07, 2023 10:15 PM IST

The campaigning for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll will come to an end on Monday evening, 48 hours before the polling day i.e. May 10.

The campaigning for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll will come to an end on Monday evening, 48 hours before the polling day i.e. May 10. The counting will take place on May 13.

The counting will take place on May 13. (ANI File Photo)

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, public meetings of more than five people will be restricted for 48 hours from 6:00 pm on May 8 till the conclusion of voting on May 10. The political leaders, functionaries or party workers not registered as voters in the parliamentary constituency will have to move out of the Jalandhar district during the said period.

Deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer Jaspreet Singh clarified that no political party would campaign within the radius of 100m of the polling station on May 10. He pointed out that detailed instructions had also been issued regarding ‘dry days’ for 48 hours from May 8 evening till the completion of voting besides on the day of counting May 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
polling day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP