Jalandhar bypoll campaigning to end by 6 pm on Monday

The campaigning for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll will come to an end on Monday evening, 48 hours before the polling day i.e. May 10. The counting will take place on May 13.

The counting will take place on May 13.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, public meetings of more than five people will be restricted for 48 hours from 6:00 pm on May 8 till the conclusion of voting on May 10. The political leaders, functionaries or party workers not registered as voters in the parliamentary constituency will have to move out of the Jalandhar district during the said period.

Deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer Jaspreet Singh clarified that no political party would campaign within the radius of 100m of the polling station on May 10. He pointed out that detailed instructions had also been issued regarding ‘dry days’ for 48 hours from May 8 evening till the completion of voting besides on the day of counting May 13.

