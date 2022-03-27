Jalandhar man booked for rape bid on teenager
The Division Number 4 police have booked a Jalandhar resident for attempting to a rape a 16-year-old girl in Chhawni Mohalla on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Rustam, who lives in a rented accommodation in Chhawni Mohalla.
The victim stated that her family lives in the same building where the accused lives as a tenant. On Friday, Rustam allegedly barged into her house in the afternoon and attempted to rape her. After she raised an alarm, he fled from the spot.
She informed her parents, who took her to the police station to lodge an FIR. Sub-inspector Manju, who is investigating the case, said that a rape case has been registered at the Division Number 4 police station.
