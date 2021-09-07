Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar man, cousin attacked at Ludhiana court complex
Daljit said while they were walking towards the parking lot to pick up their car, at least 10 men attacked them with iron rods and baseball bats. (HT Photo/For representation only)
Daljit said while they were walking towards the parking lot to pick up their car, at least 10 men attacked them with iron rods and baseball bats. (HT Photo/For representation only)
chandigarh news

Jalandhar man, cousin attacked at Ludhiana court complex

The victim was at the court for a hearing into his matrimonial dispute case; accuses in-laws of attacking him and his cousin
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:02 AM IST

A Jalandhar resident and his cousin were attacked by 10 unidentified men in the parking of the New Court Complex on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Daljit Singh, 38, and his cousin Harpreet Singh, 37, were at the court for a hearing into his matrimonial dispute case, pending for the past four years.

Daljit said while they were walking towards the parking lot to pick up their car, at least 10 men attacked them with iron rods and baseball bats. In the melee, they suffered injuries and their turbans were tossed in the air. As they raised the alarm, the accused fled the spot.

Police rushed the victims to the civil hospital, where Daljit accused his in-laws of attacking him.

“We received information about the scuffle in the afternoon. The victims went to the civil hospital for treatment. We will take action after recording their statements,” said ASI Sukhpal Singh, in-charge, court complex police post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.