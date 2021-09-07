Jalandhar man, cousin attacked at Ludhiana court complex

A Jalandhar resident and his cousin were attacked by 10 unidentified men in the parking of the New Court Complex on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Daljit Singh, 38, and his cousin Harpreet Singh, 37, were at the court for a hearing into his matrimonial dispute case, pending for the past four years.

Daljit said while they were walking towards the parking lot to pick up their car, at least 10 men attacked them with iron rods and baseball bats. In the melee, they suffered injuries and their turbans were tossed in the air. As they raised the alarm, the accused fled the spot.

Police rushed the victims to the civil hospital, where Daljit accused his in-laws of attacking him.

“We received information about the scuffle in the afternoon. The victims went to the civil hospital for treatment. We will take action after recording their statements,” said ASI Sukhpal Singh, in-charge, court complex police post.

