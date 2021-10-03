Jalandhar man held for drug peddling, 35g heroin seized

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police commissionerate have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 35g heroin from his possession.

The accused was identified as Mandeep Lal, alias Kala, of Ganna village in Jalandhar district. Lal, who works as a plumber, told police that he had bought the drugs to sell them.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell, said that on October 1, the accused was arrested from under the new flyover near Ladhowal toll plaza. Along with the heroin, a motorcycle was also seized as the accused failed to produce its documents, he added.

The inspector added that during questioning, it was revealed that the accused was booked in another case of drug peddling at Ladhowal police station in 2018.

According to the accused, he used to purchase the drugs from an unidentified person at Nurmahal in Jalandhar; the police are trying to trace him.

A case under Sections 21B-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.