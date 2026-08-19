Jalandhar MC: NGT slams PPCB over unpaid 8.4cr waste fine

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for its non-serious approach in collecting a ₹8.4 crore fine from the Jalandhar municipal corporation for violating waste management rules.

The tribunal also directed the board to conduct a spot inspection to assess the quantity of legacy waste at the site. (HT FILE)

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The green body was hearing a matter regarding the unscientific dumping and creation of a legacy waste dump at the Wariana dump site in Wariana village of Jalandhar district.

In an order dated August 12, made available on Tuesday, a bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said the PPCB has filed a report, saying it has imposed an environmental compensation of ₹9.3 crore on the Jalandhar MC for not complying with the solid waste management rules.

It said of the total fine amount, the department of local government through Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company has deposited only ₹90 lakh.

“A sum of ₹8.4 crore is yet to be recovered, but the reply of Respondent 5, PPCB, does not disclose any serious attempt to recover the said amount,” the tribunal said.

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{{^usCountry}} It took note of the submissions of the board’s counsel that within two weeks, a communication will be sent to the deputy commissioner to recover the remaining fine as “arrears of land revenue”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It took note of the submissions of the board’s counsel that within two weeks, a communication will be sent to the deputy commissioner to recover the remaining fine as “arrears of land revenue”. {{/usCountry}}

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The tribunal also directed the board to conduct a spot inspection to assess the quantity of legacy waste at the site.

It further said, “The reply affidavit of Respondent 3 (Jalandhar MC) does not disclose the timeline for clearing the legacy waste, as also the gap in daily generation and treatment of the waste within the limits of Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar.””Hence, we direct Respondent 3 to file a fresh affidavit within four weeks covering the above aspects,” it said.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 28.

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