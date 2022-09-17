Jalandhar: One held for killing woman over felling of trees

A 55-year-old man was held for killing a woman in Jalandhar after an argument between them heated up, police said. The argument had started after the deceased wanted to cut down and sell few trees at her farm which the accused had objected to.

Superintendent of Police, Sarabjeet Singh stated that Bhogpur police station received a complaint that a lady was found murdered at her house in Kala Bakra village. “Acting on this, a team was made to catch the accused as soon as possible. After investigating deep into the case, police arrested the accused Satwinder Singh alias Satta for killing a 65-year-old lady, identified as Amarjeet Kaur. A case under section 302 IPC was registered against him at police station Bhogpur,” SP said.

The SP said the accused throttled the woman with a rope. “Offender also stole her earrings and a purse which was later recovered by police,” SP added.