Man attempts to smuggle opium abroad through courier, nabbed

A Jalandhar resident has been booked for an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs out of the country using a courier company. The operation was foiled when employees at the DHL Express Company, Dhandhari Khurd, inspected the suspicious-looking items during a parcel scan.

Company manager Nitin Kapoor reported the finding to the Sahnewal police and upon inspection, 1 kg of opium was found concealed alongside other items.

The sender, who has been identified as Pragat Singh from Golden Avenue, Phase 2, Jalandhar has been booked.

According to Kapoor, the parcel was received at the Dhandari Khurd office on Friday, and was to be shipped to New Zealand. The company’s scanning department alerted him about the presence of some unusual items in the parcel. Taking action, the manager informed the police.

Upon their arrival, police teams opened the parcel for further examination and discovered not only 1 kg of opium but also two pairs of denim jeans, pieces of face wash, a bouquet and two lotions.

Sharing details, investigating officer sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh said a first information report under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against Pragat Singh and a hunt is on for his arrest.