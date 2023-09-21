Jammu and Kashmir a sunrise region for new business: Adviser to lieutenant governor

Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a sunrise region for investments and establishing new businesses, and 15 products have been GI tagged in the UT that will increase their value addition and reach across the globe.

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor addressed the Himalayan chapter of the “India Cold Chain Conclave”. (HT File)

Advisor to lieutenant governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said this on Wednesday while addressing the Himalayan chapter of the “India Cold Chain Conclave” at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

“Jammu and Kashmir is on an accelerated trajectory of peace, growth, stability and development,” said the adviser.

The one-day conclave was organised by the UT department of agriculture and farmers welfare and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the National Centre for Cold Chain Development (NCCD) as the knowledge partner and think tank.

Besides top officers, representatives of the J&K Fruit and Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKIPCCA), cold storage associations, agriculture experts and scientists, fruit growers, entrepreneurs and agripreneurs were in attendance.

The adviser highlighted that this conclave will create an enabling platform for local entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir to delve into, invest in and thrive within the cold chain industry.

“This platform is a unique opportunity for J&K’s entrepreneurs to engage with and access the latest cold chain technologies and infrastructure, all within their regional vicinity,” he added.

He said ease of doing business in the UT had remarkably improved, with manifold increase in accountability and transparency by way of innovative digital means, adding that the holistic agriculture development programme will change the ecosystem of agriculture and allied sectors over the next five years.

Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said this was an important platform for doubling farmers’ income, as the entrepreneurs and fruit growers of J&K will have opportunities to explore the immense potential of the cold chain industry and foster valuable connections within this sector.

“With the introduction of high-density agriculture scheme, apple production will at least be doubled in the next three to four years,” he said, adding that under One District One Product (ODOP), several districts of J&K had started exporting their products across the globe, adding to the economic prosperity of these places.

Mehta further said J&K was witnessing significant transformation for the past few years and was emerging among the top achievers in country in “ease of doing business”.

SKUAST-K vice-chancellor Nazir Ahmad Ganai said this interface meeting between government, academia, industry and stakeholders will boost the cold chain industry here.

