J&K announces 10 kg/month additional ration for 14 lakh priority households

Jammu and Kashmir government will be providing 10-kg additional ration per month at subsidised rates for priority households in the Union territory, a decision which will benefit over 57 lakh people. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha addresses a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

The announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a press conference at Raj Bhavan here.

The additional ration will be given to priority households of UT under Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation Scheme for priority households.

“There are 2.29 lakh families which get 35 kg ration free of cost. For priority households (PHH), a five kg ration is given per person free of cost. If there are two persons in the family, then it is 10 kg, if three, then 15 kg. “I met many people who said it was not sufficient for them. We discussed the ways to help them. So, the administration has come up with a scheme - ‘PM’s food supplementation for priority households’ under which 10 kgs of rice will be provided additionally than the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, to priority households at subsidised rates every month,” he said.

The LG said there are about 14.32 lakh ration card holders under the PHH, with 57.24 lakh beneficiaries.

There will be a maximum ceiling of 35 kg per family per month in terms of ration in the two categories.

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the welfare of the poor people. This will improve their economic condition. The welfare of the poor is the top priority of the J-K administration, Sinha said.

If the family has three persons, then they will get 15 kg free, and an additional 10 kg at subsidised rates by the J-K administrations. If the family has four members, they will get 20 kg free, and 10 kg more.

Similarly, if there are five members, then they will get 25 kg free and an additional 10 kg at subsidised rates. “But, if there are six members, they will get 30 kg free, and five kgs at subsidised rates as the maximum ceiling is 35 kg,” he said.

Sinha said the administration will buy this ration at ₹34 per kg and will give a subsidy of ₹nine per kg.

“So, these families will get it at ₹25 per kg. This will cost the government ₹180 crore per year,” he said, adding, the subsidy has now been increased from ₹five to ₹nine.

Asked if the government was contemplating any policy of relaxation in the power tariff for the poor as there have been protests in several areas over the installation of smart metres, the LG said the people will have to pay power bills as per their consumption. “The power tariff bills from the Centre have mounted to ₹31000 crore in the last four years. The electricity has been supplied to the people and this system will not work for long. Smart metres are being installed, and whatever electricity people will use, they will have to pay for the same,” he said. Sinha said if people who are well-off pay their bills and there are no losses, then the J&K administration will be able to frame a policy for assisting the poor.

(With inputs from PTI)

