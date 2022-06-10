Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha orders probe into recruitment of sub-inspectors

The lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that every day Jammu and Kashmir Police faced big challenges like anti-terror operations, increased threats from drones, drug trafficking, cybercrime, radicalisation and law and order duties to maintain peace in the union territory.

Amid public outcry over alleged irregularities in the selection process of police sub-inspectors, Sinha ordered a probe and marked it to a panel headed by the additional chief secretary, Home, to inquire into the matter and submit the report in a time-bound manner

Addressing attestation-cum-passing out parade of DYSsP and PSIs at the police academy in Udhampur, Sinha asked them to discharge their duty with utmost responsibility and dedication by effectively tackling traditional as well as modern challenges, and carry forward the rich legacy of courage and bravery of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Paying his tributes to the bravehearts of JKP and other security forces personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, Sinha observed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police is a proud force of the country tackling big challenges like anti-terror operations, maintaining land and order, dealing with the increased threats from drones, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and radicalisation, every day to maintain peace in Jammu & Kashmir and ensure safe and secure environment for its people.

He also ordered a probe into the recently announced sub-inspector results. “From the last two-three days, newspapers have been reporting against the conduct of the sub-inspector selection process by the JKSSB. We have decided to constitute a committee headed by additional chief secretary, Home, RK Goyal that will probe the matter and submit its report in a time-bound manner,” he said.

“No questions were raised at any other recruitment done so far. If there is any apprehension and doubt in the mind of the people, then it is the duty of the administration to carry out an impartial inquiry and take necessary action. If any irregularity is revealed in the probe, the process shall be cancelled and fresh recruitment will be made”, added the L-G.

