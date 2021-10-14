Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu and Kashmir L-G visits family of slain teacher
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir L-G visits family of slain teacher

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said the administration fully stands with the family of slain teacher in this hour of grief
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha interacts with the bereaved family members of the schoolteacher who was killed by militants, in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 02:49 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the family members of Deepak Chand, a teacher who was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar recently, and offered his condolences to them for their “irreparable loss”, an official spokesperson said.

Chand was among the seven civilians killed by terrorists in separate incidents in the Kashmir valley recently.

Sinha visited Chand’s residence at Patoli-Mangotrian here and assured the family of all support from the Union Territory administration, the spokesperson said.

He told the bereaved family members that the administration fully stands with them in this hour of grief.

Two teachers — Supinder Kour, a Srinagar-based Sikh, and Chand, a Hindu from Jammu — were shot dead on October 7 by members of The Resistance Force (TRF), a shadow outfit of proscribed terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They were killed two days after the outfit claimed responsibility for three more killings in the Union Territory.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar’s famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop on the evening of October 5. Minutes later, a “chaat” vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, was gunned down elsewhere in the city. Around the same time, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was killed at Naidkhai in Bandipora.

On October 2, terrorists shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri at Srinagar’s Karan Nagar locality and Mohammad Shafi Dar at the city’s Batamaloo area.

