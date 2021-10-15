Jammu and Kashmir vaccinates nearly all of its adult population with first dose

Jammu and Kashmir completed inoculation of all its adult population in 17 districts with the first dose of vaccine on Thursday.

The first phase of the vaccination drive in the union territory had started on January 16 along with the rest of the country with the inoculation of healthcare workers followed by other frontline workers from February 4. From May 1, it had started vaccinating the common man in the 18-45 age group.

In a tweet, the department of family welfare and immunization, said they had administered the first dose to all eligible people in the 18 plus age group and that 93 lakh people had been inoculated.

“100% first dose vaccination coverage achieved today in the union territory of J&K among the 18 years+ age group,” said a government spokesman. The UT administered 82,229 doses on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to people to 1.349 crore.

However the statement, while giving district-wise details, revealed that Kishtwar, Kupwara and Udhampur districts are yet to complete their vaccination for the 18-years plus age group. The districts have achieved 81%, 93 % and 95% inoculation, respectively.

93 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 93 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Of the total cases, 72 cases were reported in Kashmir valley, while the Jammu division saw 21 infections. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 104 with active positive cases reaching 935. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 415 followed by Poonch and Baramulla districts with 97 and 93 active cases respectively.

Officials said with 47 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 12 cases in Baramulla. No or single-digit cases were recorded in 17 districts.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,25,473 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.37%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,30,834 and the death-toll stands at 4,426.

The officials said that 48,689 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,144 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 842 deaths.