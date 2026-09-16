The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a criminal case against a former assistant commissioner (revenue), Jammu, and four individuals over alleged irregularities in the transfer of dry wetlands, recorded as “Gair Mumkin Khad” in revenue records.

Jammu: Former revenue official, four others booked over illegal land transfer

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According to an ACB spokesperson, the FIR was registered at the ACB Central police station, Jammu, against Nisar Ahmad Shad, who served as assistant commissioner (revenue), Jammu, along with four private beneficiaries.

The case was registered following an inquiry that allegedly found prima facie violations in the handling and transfer of dry wetlands.

Transactions involving the sale and purchase of dry wetlands are prohibited across Jammu and Kashmir,

The ACB said that during Shad’s tenure as ACR-Jammu between May 23, 2018 and July 11, 2018, he allegedly exceeded his official authority by issuing nine permissions facilitating the alienation or transfer of Gair Mumkin Khads located in Chowadi and Deeli areas of Jammu.

The permissions were allegedly issued in violation of applicable revenue regulations, government instructions and the high court directions governing such categories of land.

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{{^usCountry}} The inquiry further revealed that the permissions were shown to have been granted with the approval of the deputy commissioner, Jammu. However, verification conducted with the office of the Jammu DC revealed that no such approval, note sheet or formal delegation order was available on record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inquiry further revealed that the permissions were shown to have been granted with the approval of the deputy commissioner, Jammu. However, verification conducted with the office of the Jammu DC revealed that no such approval, note sheet or formal delegation order was available on record. {{/usCountry}}

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The FIR has been registered under Section 5(1)(d) read with Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006, and Sections 120-B, 467, 468 and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.