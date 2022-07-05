Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma

A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice (FHRSJ) on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the ‘indiscreet remarks’ made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s writ petition.

Labelling the judges’ remarks unconstitutional, the forum said, “We do feel utmost pain and agony by the conduct and remarks made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice J B Pardiwala, while dealing with the writ petition filed by Nupur Sharma seeking transfer of all FIRs as lodged against her to Delhi.”

The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial. “ The observations as made by the bench, in our opinion, would help justify the acts of the accused persons involved in the ghastly and inhuman act of murdering a man in Udaipur, Rajasthan,” it said.

The signatories include Lieutenant General R K Sharma (retired), Major General SK Sharma (retired), brigadier Balbir Singh Sambyal (retired), retired IAS officer Nirmal Sharma, former J&K director general of police SP Vaid, advocate SS Nanda, retired justice Sunil Hali, and retired district judge Subhash Gupta.

