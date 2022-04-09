Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu road accidents: 3 of family among 6 dead
chandigarh news

Jammu road accidents: 3 of family among 6 dead

Six people, including a couple and their son, were killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said
A couple and their son died after their bike collided with a road divider in Garani area of Rehamble in Udhampur district and a truck mowed down three people and injured six others who were holding a protest demanding repair of drinking water supply pipes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Six people, including a couple and their son, were killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

In the first incident, a couple and their son died after their bike collided with a road divider in Garani area of Rehamble in Udhampur district. They have been identified as Saleem, 45, his wife Shanti Devi, 40, and their son Sameer, 20, all residents of Arnas in Reasi district. They were shifted to district hospital in Udhampur where doctors declared them as brought dead. Excessive bleeding was the cause of their death, police said.

Truck mows down three in Chenani

Meanwhile, a truck mowed down three people and injured six others who were holding a protest demanding repair of drinking water supply pipes.

The deceased have been identified as Surishta Devi, 32, Savitri Devi, 33, and Mohammad Rashid, all residents of Baishty in Chenani. Those injured were shifted to the district hospital.

“The truck driver failed to negotiate a blind curve and ended up ramming into the people. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident,” officials said.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP