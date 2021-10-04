Jammu: RSS chief stresses on nation-building

On the concluding day of his four-day visit to Jammu, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed workers through online mode from Keshav Bhawan, the headquarters of J&K RSS at Ambphalla.

Workers from 989 places joined the virtual meeting across the UT.

Bhagwat guided them different topics ranging from the formation of the RSS to the expansion of its network across the globe. He emphasised on personality building, organisation setup, nation-building, and challenges before the nation.

Bhagwat said in 2025, the RSS is going to complete 100 years of its formation and there is a need to accelerate activities of the organisation to mark its centenary celebrations.

He said the target of the ‘swayamsevaks’ should be to reach every household when it will celebrate its centenary four years later.

Stressing the need of strengthening the organisation, he said that real unity is the real strength. “Our strength will be realised only through our unity. We have to remain united,” he said.

Bhagwat said, “We have to keep in mind that we have to organise the whole Hindu society that can make India a vishwa guru. India should be at the forefront in every field and we should also be in a position to lead the whole world. We have to create such a country and it should be our ultimate target. The work has just started, not finished.”