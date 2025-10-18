Jammu welcomes resumption of Darbar Move

The traders and civil society members have welcomed the resumption of Darbar Move practice and hoped that the decision would bring sagging economy of Jammu back on rails.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced resumption of the traditional bi-annual Darbar Move practice, one of the agenda in National Conference’s manifesto during the 2024 assembly elections.

“We whole heartedly welcome the decision to resume Darbar Move. It will definitely improve the economy of Jammu,” said president of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Arun Gupta.

Gupta further said that Darbar Move had two key aspects to it--economical and social. “Kashmiris used to come to Jammu and celebrated their festivals with us and vice versa. It gave an opportunity to understand each other. It promoted brotherhood,” he added.

Gupta regretted that the decision to scrap Darbar Move caused enormous loss to the traders in Jammu in the past four years. “The commercial activity has taken a severe hit, shopkeepers are sitting idle and properties are lying vacant,” he added.

Over fours years ago, on June 30, 2021, the bi-annual practice of Darbar Move—shifting the seat of power to Jammu for six months during winters and moving it back to Srinagar for remaining six months—was scrapped by the LG’s administration.

Though the government move was widely criticised by the people, including those associated with trade and industry, tourism and allied sectors, the decision was not rolled back.

Dogra ruler Maharja Ranbir Singh made the arrangement of shifting the Darbar from Srinagar to Jammu in 1870s to escape harsh winter in the Valley and the Jammu’s extreme heat in the summer.

The BJP government at the Centre had banned the practice citing recurring expenditure of around ₹200 crore of public money annually to shuffle staff and records between the two capital cities every six months.

Gupta recalled that Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry had given a representation to the government to resume the practice. “It’s better late than never. We hope the government would continue with the practice,” he said.

High court lawyer and social activist advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed also appreciated the decision of the government. “Banning it was an unwise decision. We are happy that good sense has prevailed upon the BJP and LG administration. The resumption will definitely shore up the economy of Jammu,” said Ahmed.

Rakesh Gupta, a shopkeeper at Raghunath Bazar, said, “ Ever since Darbar Move was banned, our markets were deserted and houses remained vacant. The people of Jammu were denied rental income in the past four years because Kashmiris stopped coming to Jammu. We now hope that business will improve.”

“Darbar Move acted as a bridge between Kashmir and Jammu. It used to bring two diverse cultures together, strengthened communal harmony and brotherhood between the two communities,” he said.

Lalit Mahajan, chairman of the Federation of Industries Jammu also echoed similar views and felt that resumption of full-fledged Darbar Move will improve the situation.

Right wing party like Shiv Sena (UBT) Jammu and Kashmir unit has also welcomed the decision. Its J&K unit chief Manish Sahni strongly supported the Omar government’s decision to reinstate the Darbar Move tradition, calling it a decision that will strengthen mutual love and harmony with Jammu’s business.

“In 2021, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had stopped this tradition. His decision significantly affected Jammu’s business. Several organisations, including Shiv Sena, had been continuously demanding the reinstatement of the Darbar Move tradition. Chief minister Omar Abdullah’s decision to approve it is commendable,” he said.