Jammu-Srinagar NH remains closed, heavy rains hamper restoration work in Udhampur

The 250-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday also, while the Mughal road was partially opened for traffic. People trek across the landslide-hit Thard area to reach their destinations due to the closure of the Jammu Srinagar National Highway following landslides, in Udhampur on Saturday. (ANI)

“Traffic plying on Mughal Road and SSG road as per advisory. However, Jammu-Srinagar NHW is still closed for vehicular movement. Restoration work at Tharad in Udhampur was hampered by heavy rains,” said a police officer.

He advised the people not to undertake journeys on NH-44 till the restoration work was completed.

Traffic is plying on Mughal Road and SSG road for light motor vehicles (LMVs), while the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed, officials said on Saturday.

A seven-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) headed by Colonel KP Singh, adviser (operations and communication), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), visited flood-affected areas of Jammu district on Saturday.

“The team today visited flood-affected areas of Jammu district including damaged fourth bridge over Tawi River. The team has so far visited Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu districts. It will cover the remaining five districts of Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar during the second visit,” said a senior home department official.

The team was on a five-day visit to the region to assess the damages due to monsoon fury.

The officials also received feedback of the widespread damage caused by heavy rains since August this year.

Jammu region was battered by the heavy downpour in August that also saw over 150 deaths in rain related incidents.

The team had reached Jammu on Wednesday, two days after the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah. The team will submit a detailed report to the central government which will be used to assess the damage and announce relief and reconstruction packages to the affected people and region.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi remained suspended for the 12th consecutive day since August 26, when 34 pilgrims were killed in a massive landslide near Ardhkuwari enroute the shrine.

A delegation of prominent citizens of Katra town led by Sher Singh, on Friday, called on Shrine Board CEO, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and requested him to resume the pilgrimage.

Heavy rainfall over the past several days triggered landslides and road blockages in the Trikuta Hills, making the pilgrimage route unsafe for devotees.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide.

Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, is heading the committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

Meanwhile, 4 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army constructed a makeshift wooden footbridge within 18 hours on Friday to restore connectivity in Beja, Butla, Beja, Shrekhi, and Katyara villages in Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

In a swift humanitarian response, the IAF airlifted two patients from the flood and landslide-hit region of Tehsil Latti-Marothi in Udhampur district for urgent medical intervention.

The two patients airlifted to a hospital were identified as Shiv Lal, resident of Sira and Diwan Chand, resident of Latti.

Reports stated that a government school building, a vital bridge connecting Dudu sub-division with Chenani and Latti besides three houses collapsed in a massive landslide on Friday.

Similarly, nearly 100 houses have been damaged in the Jamslan area of Reasi district due to land subsidence.

The Met department has forecast intermittent rain and thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days but ruled out any major weather activity till September 12.

On Sunday and Monday, scattered to widespread light rain and thunder is likely, with the possibility of moderate rain or thunder over a few districts of Jammu division during late night or early morning hours.

From September 9 to 12, brief spells of rain or thundershowers may occur at isolated places.