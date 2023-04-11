Jang-e-Azadi VB probe: Managing committee president resigns

Two months after the vigilance bureau (VB) initiated an inquiry into alleged misuse of funds during the execution of multi-crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial, Barjinder Singh Hamdard, editor of a leading Punjabi daily, has resigned from the post of memorial foundation’s member secretary and president of its managing committee. Sprawled in 25-acre land in Kartarpur, situated 18-km away from the district, the mega project was started during SAD-BJP tenure. (HT Photo)

In a press statement released on Monday, Hamdard said the state government initiated a VB probe against the memorial, which is an insult to hundreds of martyrs in whose memory it was built.

“The state government is sending police to the memorial site multiple times, which is a complete humiliation. The state tourism department has been conducting audit every year since its inception but the AAP government is hell-bent upon insulting the martyrs,” he said.

“Citing personal reasons, I had resigned during the Congress government also but Captain Amarinder Singh appreciated my dedication towards setting up the memorial and asked me to continue working for the state-of-art infrastructure,” he added.

He is associated with the project since its planning in 2012.

Sprawled in 25-acre land in Kartarpur, situated 18-km away from the district, the mega project was started during SAD-BJP tenure. Dedicated to heroes of freedom struggle, the total estimated cost of the project was ₹ 315 crore.