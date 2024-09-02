Jasdeep Singh Gill is new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

In a significant development, the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), a spiritual organisation headquartered on the banks of the Beas river near Amritsar, on Monday announced that its head Gurinder Singh Dhillon has nominated Jasdeep Singh Gill, 45, a doctorate in chemical engineering from Cambridge and an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, alumnus, as its patron and ‘sant satguru’. Jasdeep Singh Gill, 45, was on Monday nominated as the new patron and ‘sant satguru’ of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society with immediate effect. (HT Photo)

A statement by RSSB secretary Devender Kumar Sikri said: “Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has nominated Jasdeep Singh Gill, son of Sukhdev Singh Gill, as patron of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society with immediate effect from September 2, 2024.

“Jasdeep Singh Gill shall also succeed Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon as the Sant Satguru of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society and will have the authority of giving initiation (naam),” Sikri said, adding “Baba Ji has expressed that like he has received full support and love of the ‘sangat’ after Huzur Maharaj ji, he has wished and requested that the same love and affection be given to Jasdeep Singh Gill in carrying out his ‘sewa (service)’ as patron and sang satguru.”

The sect is guided by the fundamental spiritual beliefs found at the heart of most religions, under the mentorship of a living spiritual teacher.

Jasdeep Singh Gill stepped down as the chief strategy officer and senior management personnel of pharmaceutical company Cipla Limited, where he worked from 2019 till May 31, 2024. He was also associated with Ethris and Achira Labs Private Limited as a board observer. Until March 2024, he was a board member of Wealthy Therapeutics. Earlier, he served at Ranbaxy as executive assistant to the CEO and at Cambridge University Entrepreneurs as the president and chairman.

He has a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology under the exchange programme. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biochemical engineering and biotechnology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.