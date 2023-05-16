BSEH Class 12: With 99.4%, Karnal taxi driver’s daughter secures 2nd position

With 99.4% marks, Jasmeet Kaur of Karnal’s Sant Nikka Singh Public School has secured the second position in Class 12 exams of the Board of School Education Haryana, the results of which were declared on Monday.

As per her marksheet, by scoring 497 marks out of 500, Jasmeet has scored perfect 100 in three subjects — accounts, business study and computer.

Jasmeet’s father Harvinder Pal Singh is a taxi driver and her mother Manjeet Kaur is a teacher in a private school. Along with her parents and younger brother, Jasmeet lives in a rented accommodation in Karnal and she wants to become a chartered accountant.

“Due to Covid restrictions, I could not come in the list of top three rank holders in Class 10 and wanted to achieve this goal in Class 12. I worked with dedication and consistency for this achievement,” said Jasmeet.

She said she did not take any coaching and did self study under the guidance of her school teachers.

“Nobody is my role model. My only aim is to become a successful chartered accountant and I will continue my hard work to realise my dream,” she said. Jasmeet said she is not a bookworm and does not spend much time on social media.

Kavita Arora, principal of her school, said Jasmeet is the first student from the school to be among the top three students in the state. Dr KL Dang, director of Sant Nikka Singh Public School, also congratulated Jasmeet and her teachers on her success.

