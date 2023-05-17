Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akal Takht jathedar visits slain KCF chief’s home

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 17, 2023 11:06 PM IST

Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday met slain Khalistan Commando Force chief, Paramjit Singh Panjwar’s family members at his native village in Tarn Taran district

Eleven days after Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, was shot dead by unknown assailants at Lahore in Pakistan, Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday met Panjwar’s family members at his native village in Tarn Taran district.

The jathedar met Panjwar’s brothers, Sarabjit Singh and Baldev Singh to express condolences.

Various political, radical and Sikh organisations have recently criticised the Jathedar for attending engagement ceremony of AAP’s member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha but skipping the functions held at Akal Takht and village Panjwar to pay tribute to the slain militant.

Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Virsa Singh Valtoha had also criticised Jathedar’s attendance at the ceremony. A statement issued by Dal Khalsa leaders said, “Jathedar should realise that his visit to the engagement ceremony has shaken people’s trust in the head of a religious institution”.

Topics
akal takht tarn taran district
