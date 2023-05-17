Akal Takht jathedar visits slain KCF chief’s home

Eleven days after Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, was shot dead by unknown assailants at Lahore in Pakistan, Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday met Panjwar’s family members at his native village in Tarn Taran district.

Various political, radical and Sikh organisations have recently criticised the Jathedar for attending engagement ceremony of AAP’s member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha but skipping the functions held at Akal Takht and village Panjwar to pay tribute to the slain militant.

Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Virsa Singh Valtoha had also criticised Jathedar’s attendance at the ceremony. A statement issued by Dal Khalsa leaders said, “Jathedar should realise that his visit to the engagement ceremony has shaken people’s trust in the head of a religious institution”.