close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to hold Class 6 entrance exam on Jan 20 in Ludhiana

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to hold Class 6 entrance exam on Jan 20 in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 19, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu, is preparing for its Class 6 entrance exam on Jan 20. 1,994 students are expected to participate in various centers across Ludhiana. 80 students will be selected from 11 blocks. Principal Nishi Goyal assures a fair and transparent process.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu, is gearing up for its Class 6 entrance exam scheduled for January 20, as announced by principal Nishi Goyal.

HT Image
HT Image

Goyal said that all necessary arrangements for the examination have been finalised, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Goyal specified that the examination timings are set from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. Following the evaluation, a total of 80 students will be selected from 11 blocks of Ludhiana.

A total of 1,994 students are expected to participate in the entrance exam, which will take place in various centres across the district. The exam venues include Government Senior Secondary School (boys) Multipurpose, Ludhiana, Government Senior Secondary School Girls ,Bharat Nagar Chowk, Government Senior Secondary Schools of Pakhowal, Halwara, Jagraon, Sidhwan Bet, Dehlon, Samrala, Machhiwara, Doraha and Raikot.

Highlighting the diligence in preparation, Goyal emphasised that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out