Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to hold Class 6 entrance exam on Jan 20 in Ludhiana
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu, is preparing for its Class 6 entrance exam on Jan 20. 1,994 students are expected to participate in various centers across Ludhiana. 80 students will be selected from 11 blocks. Principal Nishi Goyal assures a fair and transparent process.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu, is gearing up for its Class 6 entrance exam scheduled for January 20, as announced by principal Nishi Goyal.
Goyal said that all necessary arrangements for the examination have been finalised, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.
Goyal specified that the examination timings are set from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. Following the evaluation, a total of 80 students will be selected from 11 blocks of Ludhiana.
A total of 1,994 students are expected to participate in the entrance exam, which will take place in various centres across the district. The exam venues include Government Senior Secondary School (boys) Multipurpose, Ludhiana, Government Senior Secondary School Girls ,Bharat Nagar Chowk, Government Senior Secondary Schools of Pakhowal, Halwara, Jagraon, Sidhwan Bet, Dehlon, Samrala, Machhiwara, Doraha and Raikot.
Highlighting the diligence in preparation, Goyal emphasised that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.