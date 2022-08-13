JDA e-auction: 127 properties to go under the hammer in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala
The Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) will launch e-auction of as many as 127 prime properties, including commercial and industrial, at prominent locations in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts from August 15 onwards.
Chief administrator of JDA Deepsikha Sharma on Friday said that the authority has called for an e-auction of its 127 prime properties, including commercial, residential, chunk, school and group housing sites between August 15 and 26.
She said that the auction includes 81 commercial, 43 residential sites, a school site, a group housing site and a chunk site at affordable prices. Of these, 59 sites fall within the jurisdiction of JDA, while the remaining 68 are within PUDA.
Additional chief administrator Jasbir Singh said that the detailed information regarding these prime properties could be taken from the website www.puda.e-auctions.in. He said that the civic body was expecting a massive response from the people as these properties were situated at prime locations in the vicinity of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Hoshiarpur.
Singh further said that keeping in view the prevailing situation in the market, the prices of these properties have been fixed at affordable rates.
He said that as large number of people were taking keen interest in these sites, the authority set up a helpline number- 98038-42910- where any person wanting to apply for e-auction could approach for more information and assistance.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics