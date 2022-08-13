JDA e-auction: 127 properties to go under the hammer in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala

The Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) will launch e-auction of as many as 127 prime properties, including commercial and industrial, at prominent locations in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts from August 15 onwards.

Chief administrator of JDA Deepsikha Sharma on Friday said that the authority has called for an e-auction of its 127 prime properties, including commercial, residential, chunk, school and group housing sites between August 15 and 26.

She said that the auction includes 81 commercial, 43 residential sites, a school site, a group housing site and a chunk site at affordable prices. Of these, 59 sites fall within the jurisdiction of JDA, while the remaining 68 are within PUDA.

Additional chief administrator Jasbir Singh said that the detailed information regarding these prime properties could be taken from the website www.puda.e-auctions.in. He said that the civic body was expecting a massive response from the people as these properties were situated at prime locations in the vicinity of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Hoshiarpur.

Singh further said that keeping in view the prevailing situation in the market, the prices of these properties have been fixed at affordable rates.

He said that as large number of people were taking keen interest in these sites, the authority set up a helpline number- 98038-42910- where any person wanting to apply for e-auction could approach for more information and assistance.