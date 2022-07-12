JEE Main results:11 students from Ludhiana score 99%ile

Eleven students from Ludhiana district, including 10 boys, scored above 99 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 results which were announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday morning.

Keshav Rai, who scored 99.913 percentile, is now eyeing a seat in IIT Bombay in the computer science engineering (CSE) branch. Rai completed his schooling from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana.

“Now, I hope to get a good all-India rank (AIR) in JEE Advance, so that I can get through IIT Bombay. Preparing for my Class 12 CBSE boards helped me get well versed with JEE Main syllabus too. I even got one month to revise for JEE Main after my board exams got over, which helped me secure a good score in the first session,” said Keshav. He added that he studied for around eight hours a day and credited his success to his teachers. “I had blind faith in my teachers and kept doing what they asked me to. Their experience helped me achieve a good score.” He played table tennis to relax.

His father, Azad Rai, and mother Geetika Rai are both doctors.

Tarshit Sehgal, who scored 99.83 percentile, aims to pursue aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay .

“I was never a bookworm and also played cricket every day. I also remained consistent and focused and studied for around seven hours a day,” he added. Tarshit completed his Class 12 from KVM Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines. His father is a businessman, while his mother is a homemaker.

Bhuvnesh Aggarwal, who scored 99.817 percentile, completed his schooling from BCM Senior Secondary School, Dugri. He took inspiration to become an engineer from his elder brother, who is a mechanical engineer and also aims to pursue CSE from IIT Bombay.

“During JEE mains preparations, I studied for around six to seven hours a day. I kept my concepts clear and never missed any lectures, though I used to regularly go out with my friends or play football. I also watched YouTube videos daily, which acted as a stress buster,” said Aggarwal.

Krushna Goel of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, bagged 99.73 percentile. Goel said he always had an inclination towards mathematics, in which he scored full marks in his Class 10 board exams.

“I cannot sit in one place for two hours continuously. I could never study when my parents forced me to and used to better understand concepts when devoted even two hours every day with full concentration. While preparing, I also used to cycle,” Goel said.

His father is an accountant at a private girls’ college in Ludhiana and mother is a private school teacher. His elder brother is pursuing civil engineering from IIT Kanpur. Krushna also wants to secure a seat in IIT Bombay.

Mayur Rajpal, who completed his Class 12 from BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar, scored 99.63 percentile. Mayur, who belongs to a business family, will be the first engineer in his family. His elder sister is pursuing MBA.

“As I was always good in studies, I opted for engineering and now I want to get a seat in any of the IITs to pursue computer science,” said Mayur, who is a cricket fan.

Chirag Dhamija of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, procured 99.49 percentile. His elder brother, who is also pursuing computer science, inspired him to be an engineer. “I believed in myself and studied for eight hours daily. I also devoted time to sports, mostly football, to keep me fit and healthy. My aim is to get through IIT Delhi or BITS Pilani for computer science,” Chirag shared.

Notably, Kriti Garg, who completed her Class 10 from Ludhiana and is currently residing in Chandigarh, secured 99.92 percentile.

Also, Nischay Virmani scored 99.37 percentile; Deepanshu Garg secured 99.27 percentile; Anusha and Krish Sehgal scored 99.2 percentile, Aryan bagged 99.10 and Divyam secured 99.04 percentile.

JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 for paper 1 (BE./BTech.) was conducted by NTA from June 24 to 30 and 8,72,432 candidates had registered for the exam, of which 7,69,589 appeared. Around 1,500 students from Ludhiana had appeared.

The registrations for the second attempt are already over and will be held between July 21 and 30. Final merit lists will be declared after the second attempt, along with AIRs, which is expected in the first week of August.

