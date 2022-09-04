Jilted lover strangles parlour owner to death for rejecting marriage proposal

A jilted lover strangled a beauty parlour owner to death with her dupatta for turning down his marriage proposal on Friday in Jodhan. Hours after the incident, the Jodhan police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him.

The accused has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh, 26, of Nangal Kalan village. He used to work as an assistant to a medical practitioner.

The victim, Ravinder, alias Ruby, 26, of Shehzad village is a divorcee. She has a four-year-old daughter. The accused was forcing the woman to marry him.

Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO, police station Jodhan, said the woman used to run a beauty parlour at Kartar Complex in Jodhan. On Friday, when the woman was present at her parlour with one of her employees, the accused barged in.

He forced the employee to leave and indulged in a spat with Ruby. He was forcing the woman to marry him but she turned down his proposal. The accused injured Ruby with a pair of scissors and later strangled her to death with her dupatta. The accused locked the parlour from outside before fleeing.

On being informed by the parlour employee, Ruby’s parents reached there. They broke open the lock of the parlour and saw her lifeless body lying on the floor. They immediately informed the police.

The SHO said that the police lodged a murder case against the accused following the complaint of Charanjit Singh, the father of the victim. Hours after the incident, the police arrested the accused near Narangwal when he was trying to escape.

The kin of the victim stated that Ravinder had met Sukhdeep four months ago. After the accused had started forcing her to marry her, she started avoiding him. One week ago, the accused had gone to the house of the victim also and created a scene.

