Jind doctor gets 20 lakh extortion call

Jind police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified person following a complaint by a Jind-based doctor who alleged that she got a call demanding ransom of ₹20 lakh. “When I told him that I was busy and could not check my messages and that he should tell me whatever he wanted to, verbally, he threatened to shoot me if I did not give him ₹ 20 lakh,” Private hospital owner Dr Monika Punia said.

Private hospital owner Dr Monika Punia said that she received a call from an unknown caller at 11.28 am on Thursday while she was at work and the caller asked her to check her WhatsApp messages. Since she was working she ignored the caller’s request and continued working till she got another call from the first person.

“The caller again called me and asked me to check my messages,” Punia said.

“When I told him that I was busy and could not check my messages and that he should tell me whatever he wanted to, verbally, he threatened to shoot me if I did not give him ₹20 lakh,” she added. “I disconnected the call and immediately informed my husband, who is a government doctor after which we met Jind SP Kuldeep Singh and submitted a complaint,” she added.

Jind police spokesperson Anil Kumar said that the police officials are checking the details of the caller and a case has been registered on the charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.