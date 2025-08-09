Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jind doctor gets 20 lakh extortion call

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 07:24 am IST

Private hospital owner Dr Monika Punia said that she received a call from an unknown caller at 11.28 am on Thursday while she was at work

Jind police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified person following a complaint by a Jind-based doctor who alleged that she got a call demanding ransom of 20 lakh.

“When I told him that I was busy and could not check my messages and that he should tell me whatever he wanted to, verbally, he threatened to shoot me if I did not give him <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh,” Private hospital owner Dr Monika Punia said.
“When I told him that I was busy and could not check my messages and that he should tell me whatever he wanted to, verbally, he threatened to shoot me if I did not give him 20 lakh,” Private hospital owner Dr Monika Punia said.

Private hospital owner Dr Monika Punia said that she received a call from an unknown caller at 11.28 am on Thursday while she was at work and the caller asked her to check her WhatsApp messages. Since she was working she ignored the caller’s request and continued working till she got another call from the first person.

“The caller again called me and asked me to check my messages,” Punia said.

“When I told him that I was busy and could not check my messages and that he should tell me whatever he wanted to, verbally, he threatened to shoot me if I did not give him 20 lakh,” she added. “I disconnected the call and immediately informed my husband, who is a government doctor after which we met Jind SP Kuldeep Singh and submitted a complaint,” she added.

Jind police spokesperson Anil Kumar said that the police officials are checking the details of the caller and a case has been registered on the charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jind doctor gets 20 lakh extortion call
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On