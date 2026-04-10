After a gap of over three years, the Jind State Memorial Museum reopened for the public on Thursday.

Weapons on display at the museum that closed for renovations in June 2022. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The museum was closed in June 2022 for major restoration works, including conservation of ceiling artwork and gold leafing, structural strengthening using lime and concrete, preservation of heritage chandeliers, installation of brass doors, sandstone flooring, strengthening of the foundation, polishing of wooden elements, and modernisation of lighting arrangements.

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj were present at the reopening ceremony. The museum is located within Banasar Bagh in the heart of Sangrur city. The renovation works cost ₹2.5 crore and the experts were hired by the tourism and cultural affairs department.

The foundation stone of the museum building was laid in 1870 by Maharaja Raghbir Singh. The building once served as the Darbar Hall, where the administrative work of the Jind State was conducted. The magnificent gold work on the ceiling was executed by Iranian artisans, while the renowned architect Bhai Ram Singh designed the intricate wooden carvings and decorations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The museum houses rare and valuable artefacts associated with the rulers of Jind State. Visitors can view personal weapons of Maharaja Gajpat Singh, Maharaja Bhag Singh, and Maharaja Sangat Singh, along with antique pistols, royal portraits, a gold-crafted kirpan, ancient coins, a copy of the Shrimad Bhagwat Purana, and other heritage items. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The museum houses rare and valuable artefacts associated with the rulers of Jind State. Visitors can view personal weapons of Maharaja Gajpat Singh, Maharaja Bhag Singh, and Maharaja Sangat Singh, along with antique pistols, royal portraits, a gold-crafted kirpan, ancient coins, a copy of the Shrimad Bhagwat Purana, and other heritage items. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} MP Meet Hayer said that the museum is a symbol of Punjab’s rich history and royal heritage. “The structure, built in Mughal and Rajasthani architectural styles, had remained closed for a long time due to conservation and restoration works. It has now been restored and reopened with renewed grandeur,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MP Meet Hayer said that the museum is a symbol of Punjab’s rich history and royal heritage. “The structure, built in Mughal and Rajasthani architectural styles, had remained closed for a long time due to conservation and restoration works. It has now been restored and reopened with renewed grandeur,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MLA Bharaj said the museum will help the younger generation connect with their roots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MLA Bharaj said the museum will help the younger generation connect with their roots. {{/usCountry}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON