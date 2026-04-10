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Jind state museum reopens after 3-year restoration

The Jind State Memorial Museum reopens after 3 years of restoration, showcasing Punjab's royal heritage and history with valuable artefacts.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
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After a gap of over three years, the Jind State Memorial Museum reopened for the public on Thursday.

Weapons on display at the museum that closed for renovations in June 2022. (HT)

The museum was closed in June 2022 for major restoration works, including conservation of ceiling artwork and gold leafing, structural strengthening using lime and concrete, preservation of heritage chandeliers, installation of brass doors, sandstone flooring, strengthening of the foundation, polishing of wooden elements, and modernisation of lighting arrangements.

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj were present at the reopening ceremony. The museum is located within Banasar Bagh in the heart of Sangrur city. The renovation works cost 2.5 crore and the experts were hired by the tourism and cultural affairs department.

The foundation stone of the museum building was laid in 1870 by Maharaja Raghbir Singh. The building once served as the Darbar Hall, where the administrative work of the Jind State was conducted. The magnificent gold work on the ceiling was executed by Iranian artisans, while the renowned architect Bhai Ram Singh designed the intricate wooden carvings and decorations.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jind state museum reopens after 3-year restoration
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jind state museum reopens after 3-year restoration
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