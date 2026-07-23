Jindal inaugurates advanced skill centre in Kaithal

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Wednesday inaugurated the RKSD Naveen Avsar International Skill Centre at the RKSD College campus in Kaithal, delivering world-class skill training facilities to the youth of the region.

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal at RKSD Naveen Avsar International Skill Centre at the RKSD College campus in Kaithal.

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The BJP MP also inspected the center’s modern classrooms and lab facilities. Emphasising the importance of practical abilities alongside formal education, he said, “Not alone degree, but skill also is the key to success. Youth will have to take skill training in the age of changing technology, and that is why this skill center has been established.”

He also said that in his election manifesto, he had promised to set up two international skill training centers in the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency.

Highlighting major regional development, Jindal also announced that continuous efforts have led to an historic approval of approximately ₹520 crore under the Prime Minister SETU scheme for Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts.

“This investment will equip ITIs in both districts with modern technology, advanced laboratories, and industry-aligned training, opening national and international job opportunities for local youth,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} During the ceremony, the MP also felicitated candidates selected for international employment in Oman, Dubai, and Germany through an international placement drive organised at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule International Skill Centre, Ladwa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the ceremony, the MP also felicitated candidates selected for international employment in Oman, Dubai, and Germany through an international placement drive organised at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule International Skill Centre, Ladwa. {{/usCountry}}

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