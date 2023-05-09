Haryana: Reshuffle in JJP, 15 new district chiefs named

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Monday appointed 15 new district presidents in Haryana as part of an organisational reshuffle.

JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala and Nishan Singh, its state unit president, released the list of presidents for all 22 districts after consultation with senior leaders, it said in a statement. Fifteen names in the list are new appointees, while seven district presidents have been retained.

The JJP is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in Haryana. In the last assembly elections, it won 10 seats and the BJP 40 in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The JJP later extended its support to the BJP for government formation. JJP’s Dushyant Chautala is the deputy chief minister of Haryana.