Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / JJP reaches out to villages in Haryana for shot in the arm
chandigarh news

JJP reaches out to villages in Haryana for shot in the arm

Amid rise in Covid cases in rural areas, ruling ally’s outreach is being seen as an attempt to assuage hurt in the Jat-dominated belt after farmers’ call to boycott JJP leaders for backing BJP-led Centre’s farm laws
By Pawan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 03:07 PM IST
A health worker collecting a sample for the Covid-19 test after testing was ramped up at Titoli village near Rohtak last week. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Foot soldiers of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP, will fan out in villages to buttress the Haryana government’s battle against Covid-19 that has sent alarm bells ringing in the hinterland.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday held three meetings with state and national executive members of the JJP followed by another round of talks with district presidents and legislators to discuss ways to allay misconceptions of villagers about Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

Also read: Allow more pharma companies to manufacture Covid vaccine: Delhi CM to Centre

JJP sources said Chautala enquired from participants if they had taken the vaccine. “Much to his surprise, the response was not encouraging,” a JJP leader said, requesting anonymity.

The elderly JJP executive members, who had not taken the vaccine on one pretext or the other, were asked to get inoculated on Tuesday itself before heading to the villages to spread awareness. “Younger members were assigned the duty of accompanying their older counterparts to vaccination centres,” the leader said.

It was on the basis of this feedback from the national and state executives of the JJP that Chautala decided to position party leaders in villages to help the already hard-pressed administration.

JJP outreach in Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Jind

Each office-bearer was asked to adopt a village and generate awareness among residents. The JJP workers will distribute masks and hand sanitisers besides urging people to get tested and vaccinated. Initially, the focus of the JJP outreach will be in Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jind districts.

Another key task will be to discontinue the practice of groups of men sharing hookah in the villages.

The JJP’s move to adopt villages is being seen as an attempt to reach out to Jat-dominated areas and make inroads into villages where JJP leaders, including the deputy CM, are unable to enter due to the boycott call of farmers protesting against the BJP-led Centre’s farm laws.

Funds for isolation wards in villages

JJP sources say another key outcome of the party’s executive committee meeting was the decision of the state government to release funds for setting up isolation wards in villages.

The deputy CM met panchayat department officials and decided on another major step to curb the Covid spread that is growing exponentially in the rural areas. The state government will release funds up to 50,000 to all gram panchayats of the state to set up isolation wards with 10 beds, pulse oximeters, steam machines, thermometers and blood pressure monitoring machines.

A five-member committee, comprising an auxiliary nurse, nambardar, gram sachiv and two public representatives will run these isolation wards in community centres, chaupals, government schools and anganwadi centres of the villages.

The government will allocate 30,000 to all villages with a population of less than 10,000 and villages with more than 10,000 residents will get 50,000.

The government has sent 8,000 teams to villages to increase Covid testing.

Foot soldiers of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP, will fan out in villages to buttress the Haryana government’s battle against Covid-19 that has sent alarm bells ringing in the hinterland.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday held three meetings with state and national executive members of the JJP followed by another round of talks with district presidents and legislators to discuss ways to allay misconceptions of villagers about Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

Also read: Allow more pharma companies to manufacture Covid vaccine: Delhi CM to Centre

JJP sources said Chautala enquired from participants if they had taken the vaccine. “Much to his surprise, the response was not encouraging,” a JJP leader said, requesting anonymity.

The elderly JJP executive members, who had not taken the vaccine on one pretext or the other, were asked to get inoculated on Tuesday itself before heading to the villages to spread awareness. “Younger members were assigned the duty of accompanying their older counterparts to vaccination centres,” the leader said.

It was on the basis of this feedback from the national and state executives of the JJP that Chautala decided to position party leaders in villages to help the already hard-pressed administration.

JJP outreach in Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Jind

Each office-bearer was asked to adopt a village and generate awareness among residents. The JJP workers will distribute masks and hand sanitisers besides urging people to get tested and vaccinated. Initially, the focus of the JJP outreach will be in Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jind districts.

Another key task will be to discontinue the practice of groups of men sharing hookah in the villages.

The JJP’s move to adopt villages is being seen as an attempt to reach out to Jat-dominated areas and make inroads into villages where JJP leaders, including the deputy CM, are unable to enter due to the boycott call of farmers protesting against the BJP-led Centre’s farm laws.

Funds for isolation wards in villages

JJP sources say another key outcome of the party’s executive committee meeting was the decision of the state government to release funds for setting up isolation wards in villages.

The deputy CM met panchayat department officials and decided on another major step to curb the Covid spread that is growing exponentially in the rural areas. The state government will release funds up to 50,000 to all gram panchayats of the state to set up isolation wards with 10 beds, pulse oximeters, steam machines, thermometers and blood pressure monitoring machines.

A five-member committee, comprising an auxiliary nurse, nambardar, gram sachiv and two public representatives will run these isolation wards in community centres, chaupals, government schools and anganwadi centres of the villages.

The government will allocate 30,000 to all villages with a population of less than 10,000 and villages with more than 10,000 residents will get 50,000.

The government has sent 8,000 teams to villages to increase Covid testing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP