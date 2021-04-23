JJP shuts party office in Chandigarh for 2 weeks over Covid-19 situation

The ruling Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana on Thursday decided to close the party office and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s residence in Chandigarh to visitors for the next two weeks after some of the staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The party's Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh said some staff of the deputy CM and employees at the JJP office had contracted the disease.

He appealed to the people to follow all Covid-related guidelines to protect themselves and others from the infection, a party statement said.

Singh said the general public or party workers can get in touch with district offices of the Jannayak Janta Party in case of any work of emergent nature.

He said the party's district unit chiefs will issue a helpline number for the public who may require any help amid the raging pandemic.

