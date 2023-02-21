J&K: 2-member GSI team reaches land subsidence site in Ramban’s Gool

A two-member team of experts from Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Tuesday visited Duksar Dalwa village in Sangaldan area of Gool tehsil in J&K’s Ramban district to ascertain the reasons behind landsliding, which has so far damaged 16 houses, 500-metre stretch of the road between Ramban and Gool, and a 33KV power transmission line.

Gool’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Tanveer-ul-Majid said, “The GSI team reached the village around 4.15pm and assessed the situation. They will return tomorrow and prepare a report on what triggered the landslip.”

“The land continues to sink. We have till now shifted 16 families comprising 80 members to tents and provided basic amenities to them. Their cattle were also shifted to safer locations,” he added.

The SDM said that Duksar Dalwa had topography similar to Doda’s Nai Basti village.

“In Duksar Dalwa, the slope is at an angle of around 65 degrees, while it is steep, around 80 degrees, in Nai Basti,” he added.

Ramban deputy magistrate Mussarat Islam had on Monday requested the authorities in Jammu to send experts to ascertain the reason behind the massive landslide.

For the 33KV power line that was disconnected, the DC has sought 24 steel tubular poles.

The power, Jal Shakti, and public works departments besides the general reserve engineering force (GREF) have been asked to assess the impact caused by the landslip on their infrastructure.

On February 18, a three-member team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had visited Nai Basti village in Doda district and assessed the subsidence of land.

At least 22 houses were emptied on February 4 and 300 people shifted from Doda’s Nai Basti after cracks spread across several structures, leading to the collapse of at least three.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also formed a panel to conduct a study and suggest remedial measures for preventing environmental damage in Doda.

