JK: After landslip, 22 families shifted, traffic halted on Kishtwar to Paddar road

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 20, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The officials said a stretch of nearly 200 metres was damaged after the landslide but they have not yet released a statement on what led to the landslide

At least 22 families were shifted to safety and vehicular movement suspended on Kishtwar-Paddar stretch on Saturday after around road was damaged due to landslide in Kishtwar district, said officials.

Locals alleged that the landslide was triggered because of blasting being done for the 624 MW Kiru hydel power project. (HT Photo)
Locals alleged that the landslide was triggered because of blasting being done for the 624 MW Kiru hydel power project. (HT Photo)

“A landslide occurred at Pattharnaki area on Kishtwar-Paddar stretch. We have shifted 22 families to safety and provided them with tents and food. The vehicular movement was suspended to prevent any tragedy,” said a senior police officer.

Officials have not yet released a statement on what led to the landslide.

The officials said a stretch of nearly 200 metres was damaged after the landslide.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Paddar Sunil Sharma said a permanent solution for the issue was urgently needed.

Sharma added that he has requested the deputy commissioner to visit the site, and all officials were called in for assessment and planning.

Kishtwar deputy commissioner Rajesh Shavan said, “We have inspected the spot and have ordered precautionary suspension of vehicular movement.”

“The site is being assessed for restoration of repair work,” he added.

Locals alleged that the landslide was triggered because of blasting being done for the 624 MW Kiru hydel power project.

