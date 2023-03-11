Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Altaf Bukhari again elected as president of Apni Party

J&K: Altaf Bukhari again elected as president of Apni Party

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 11, 2023 04:40 AM IST

In a notification, returning officer for the party’s presidential election, Usman Majid, said only one application for the nomination of the president was received which was submitted by Bukhari, who is the founding president of the party

Altaf Bukhari was on Friday elected unopposed as the president of the Apni Party for another term of three years.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari addressing party workers on the occasion of the party’s third foundation day in Srinagar. (ANi)
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari addressing party workers on the occasion of the party’s third foundation day in Srinagar. (ANi)

Bukhari’s was the only nomination received for the top post of the party.

In a notification, returning officer for the party’s presidential election, Usman Majid, said only one application for the nomination of the president was received which was submitted by Bukhari, who is the founding president of the party.

The Apni Party comprising mostly legislators and former ministers was founded in March 2020, eight months after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Since then, nearly two dozen legislators from different outfits have joined it.

In March 2020, all prominent leaders of the party had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah with their demand of safeguarding the land rights and jobs of the J&K people.

Bukhari had then said that Modi and Shah appreciated the party’s efforts. The Apni Party has been holding a series of rallies to create an impact on the voters, especially in Kashmir.

It had also held a mega rally in Srinagar last year, which was considered one of the biggest in the Valley post-August 5, 2019.

Though the Apni Party has openly criticised the government for its anti-encroachment drive, Bukhari had said that he was open to forge an alliance with the BJP.

Bukhari, after his re-election, told his supporters that if his party comes to power after the elections, all “anti-people” decisions will be revoked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out