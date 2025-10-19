J&K: BJP’s Devyani Rana, Panthers Party chief file papers for Nagrota bypoll

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devyani Rana and Panthers Party (India) chief Harsh Dev Singh on Saturday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Nagrota assembly by-election in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held on November 11. Devyani Rana is the daughter of late BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, who died of an illness last year following which the Nagrota seat had fallen vacant.

Devyani was accompanied by senior BJP leaders and hundreds of supporters to the office of the returning officer here in Jammu. She expressed confidence that the people of the constituency would extend the same support and blessings to her as they had given to her late father.

“Rana Sahab’s greatest legacy was that he was a hardworking, honest and deeply respectful person who treated everyone with love and dignity. These are the values I wish to carry forward,” she said.

In January this year, she was appointed as the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Meanwhile, former minister Harsh Dev Singh was also accompanied by hundreds of his supporters as he went to the returning officer to file his papers. Addressing a gathering, he said Nagrota constituency, which was represented by BJP thrice and National Conference twice since its formation in 1996, is lacking in development. He said that since he has been a member of India bloc, his supporters expect Congress and National Conference to extend their support to him instead of fielding any candidate from the constituency.

The by-elections in Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies will be held on November 11 and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.The last date for filing of nominations will be October 20 followed by scrutiny on October 22 and withdrawal of candidatures on October 24. (With PTI inputs)