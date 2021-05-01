Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K clocks biggest one-day spike of 3,532 cases
chandigarh news

J&K clocks biggest one-day spike of 3,532 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,532 Covid cases, raising its tally to 1,76,079, officials said
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:21 AM IST
(Representative Image/HT)

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,532 Covid cases, raising its tally to 1,76,079, officials said.

Of the new cases, 2,360 cases are from Kashmir while 1,172 are from Jammu. With 30 Covid deaths —17 in Jammu and 13 in Kashmir, the UT’s death toll reached 2, 283. So far, the toll of people who succumbed to the virus in April has reached 289.

Officials said with 932 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 495 in Jammu district, 315 in Baramulla.

The number of active cases have reached 28,359. As many as 1,287 patients have recovered, including 977 from Kashmir and 310 from Jammu.

As many as 1,45,441 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to around 83% against 98% in the first fortnight of February.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,532 Covid cases, raising its tally to 1,76,079, officials said.

Of the new cases, 2,360 cases are from Kashmir while 1,172 are from Jammu. With 30 Covid deaths —17 in Jammu and 13 in Kashmir, the UT’s death toll reached 2, 283. So far, the toll of people who succumbed to the virus in April has reached 289.

Officials said with 932 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 495 in Jammu district, 315 in Baramulla.

The number of active cases have reached 28,359. As many as 1,287 patients have recovered, including 977 from Kashmir and 310 from Jammu.

As many as 1,45,441 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to around 83% against 98% in the first fortnight of February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP