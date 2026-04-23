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J&K CM vows action in Udhampur crash after probe

At least 21 people were killed and over 50 injured when an overloaded private bus plunged nearly 100 feet down a hillside, crushing an autorickshaw before landing upside down on the road below, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, officials said

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:56 am IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College, Jammu, and met the victims of the Udhampur bus mishap.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets victims of the recent bus crash during a visit to the Government Medical College (GMC), in Udhampur, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Regarding the bus, he said the owner’s carelessness caused the loss of several precious lives.

At least 21 people were killed and over 50 injured when an overloaded private bus plunged nearly 100 feet down a hillside, crushing an autorickshaw before landing upside down on the road below, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, officials said. The 42-seater bus carrying 63 passengers, including women and students, was on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

“The man driving the bus was not the real driver. The real driver was on leave and the owner, as a stop gap arrangement, had hired a man, who till yesterday drove a truck,” said CM Omar.

“When we checked the track record of the bus, it came to light that 15 challans were issued to this bus. A probe has been ordered by the Udhampur deputy commissioner and report is awaited. Let the report and recommendations come. We will implement those,” he said.

LG visits GMC Jammu; inquires about Udhampur mishap victims

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited Government Medical College, Jammu, to inquire about the health of citizens who were critically injured in a road accident in Ramnagar on April 20.

Doctors briefed the LG on the health condition of the injured and the specialised treatment protocols being followed. Sinha directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for their speedy recovery.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K CM vows action in Udhampur crash after probe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K CM vows action in Udhampur crash after probe
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