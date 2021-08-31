Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K cop, mother arrested in Poonch over alleged murder of his wife
chandigarh news

J&K cop, mother arrested in Poonch over alleged murder of his wife

He said an 11-member police team zeroed in on the accused persons who allegedly carried out the murder in a well-planned manner and also tampered with the evidence to escape arrest.
By Press Trust Of India, Jammu
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Officials identified the arrested husband as constable Irfan Manhas who is posted with Indian Reserve Police Battalion in Srinagar. (Representative Image/HT File)

A policeman and his mother were arrested over alleged murder of his wife, a teacher, in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Monday.

With the two arrests, the police claimed to have solved the murder case of 36-year-old Shahnaz Akhter at Keri Gulatta village last week, they said. Akhter’s body with visible injury marks was found 100m from her house on August 24 and a special investigation team was constituted to probe her death.

“The blind murder case was solved within a week with the arrest of the husband and the mother-in-law of the deceased,” sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Mendhar, ZA Jaffri said.

He said an 11-member police team zeroed in on the accused persons who allegedly carried out the murder in a well-planned manner and also tampered with the evidence to escape arrest.

Officials identified the arrested husband as constable Irfan Manhas who is posted with Indian Reserve Police Battalion in Srinagar. They said the couple, married with three daughters and a son, were having some family dispute. They said the accused had reached his house around midnight on August 24 and allegedly strangled his wife to death with the active support of his mother.

RELATED STORIES

He had left the house for his place of posting after dumping the body to evade suspicion, the officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will not shift stand on restoration of Art 370: Bukhari

Maj Gen Slaria takes over as GoC Counter Insurgency Force Kilo

Schools in Kargil to reopen for Classes 6-8 from Sept 1

Apple price slide: Farmer unions to stage protest in HP on Sept 13
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP