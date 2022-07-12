J&K cop suspended over allegations of custodial torture

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday suspended a police officer after a man called to the police station in a theft case died, and his family alleged custodial torture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar, was called to the Nowgam police station on July 9 as he was a person of interest in a theft case. A police spokesperson said, “He was called to the police station on the basis of CCTV footage, which showed two men stealing a two-wheeler in the Nowgam-Natipora area. Muneer seemed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of reporting to the Nowgam Police Station.”

“He was released to his family after a couple of hours, after completing all legal formalities. Later, it was learnt that the man had died around 5pm,” the official said.

However, Muneer’s family alleged that he died as he was tortured, while in custody and that he was unconscious when he was handed over the family. The family had also held a protest outside the police station the same day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said as soon as they learnt of Munner’s death, inquest proceedings were initiated at the Chanpora police station under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The post mortem has been conducted, and a report is awaited.

“Meanwhile, a formal Inquiry into the matter has started and one official, whom the family members and relatives suspect of foul play, has been placed under suspension for a fair and transparent inquiry,” the spokesperson said.The case has triggered criticism of police from politicians with calls of probe. “Tragic that a young man’s alleged death in custody is later attributed to him being a drug addict when these smear allegations couldn’t be further from the truth. Hybrid,white collar militant, OGW & now drug addicts have seemingly become reason enough to justify these killings,” said Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said: “As serious allegations were levelled by the family of slain youth, a credible and time-bound enquiry must be conducted into the incident to bring out the truth.”