Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a 98.43% literacy rate, officially becoming a fully literate Union Territory under the central government’s ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (NBSK).

Education minister Sakina Ittoo announced the milestone on X, calling it a historic achievement and a victory for the region.

Education minister Sakina Ittoo announced the milestone on X, calling it a historic achievement and a victory for the region.

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“From the mountains of Kashmir to the plains of Jammu, our teachers, officers, volunteers, and learners carried the torch of education into every community,” Ittoo wrote. She extended her gratitude to chief minister Omar Abdullah for his guidance, noting that this milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter aimed at peace, dignity, and progress.

The ULLAS initiative, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is a flagship central adult education programme running from 2022-27.

Officials said that the ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram was launched in 2023 with the vision of ensuring that every illiterate person gets an opportunity to acquire foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills.

“Between 2023 and 2026, a total of 7.58 lakh non-literate persons were identified through systematic door-to-door surveys, community awareness campaigns, mobilisation drives and other outreach mechanisms undertaken by the school education department,” a senior education department officer said, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} The exercise ensured that persons who had remained outside the formal education system, particularly those requiring foundational literacy support, were identified and brought under the literacy programme. “Of the 5.84 lakh who prepared for FLNAT assessment tests between 2023 and 2026, 5.53 lakh learners qualified. Identified learners were provided learning support and encouraged to participate in the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) conducted under the ULLAS,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exercise ensured that persons who had remained outside the formal education system, particularly those requiring foundational literacy support, were identified and brought under the literacy programme. “Of the 5.84 lakh who prepared for FLNAT assessment tests between 2023 and 2026, 5.53 lakh learners qualified. Identified learners were provided learning support and encouraged to participate in the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) conducted under the ULLAS,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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During 2025-26, the FLNAT was conducted twice due to the efforts of the department and the learners, with 3,16,883 candidates qualifying, officials said.