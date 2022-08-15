J&K enthusiasm breaking all records: LG Manoj Sinha on Har Ghar Tiranga drive

A walkathon was organised on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday in which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with many senior civil, security officials and hundreds of security personnel, besides people marched holding Tricolour in hands.

The walkathon, a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, was organised by the Border Security Force from the Lalit Ghat to the Botanical Garden.

Sinha said that J&K was breaking all records in its enthusiasm for the celebrations on the completion of 75 years of Independence.

“The enthusiasm for this public campaign across the different parts of the country is phenomenal. And J&K is breaking all the records. The place which used to be in news for other reasons, over 10,000 people, including children, women and men, there are holding Tiranga and reiterating their promise of unity with the country,” he said while speaking on the occasion.

Sinha said that like Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March led to freedom of India, the walkathon will lead to J&K’s prosperity.

He claimed that J&K is scripting history in every sector. “Unprecedented performance in various parameters has been recorded, improving the standard of living of every citizen with equality and social justice,” he added.