Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K to install call blocking system in jails

J&K to install call blocking system in jails

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 27, 2023 12:13 AM IST

“This will make jails more secure,” said a senior police officer adding that there have been instances in the past when prisoners were found using mobile phones

The J&K government will be installing harmonious call blocking system in all 14 jails in UT after it was found that jail inmates use mobiles inside jails, especially the big jails.

The J&K government has now given a nod for installation of a harmonious call blocking system in all 14 jails for blocking 2G, 3G and 4G signals (HT File)

“This will make jails more secure,” said a senior police officer adding that there have been instances in the past when prisoners were found using mobile phones.

The government has now given a nod for installation of a harmonious call blocking system in all 14 jails for blocking 2G, 3G and 4G signals.

The order for installation was issued by financial commissioner and additional chief secretary R K Goyal.

The installation of the system will cost 21. 26 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mobiles online mobiles
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP