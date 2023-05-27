J&K to install call blocking system in jails

The J&K government will be installing harmonious call blocking system in all 14 jails in UT after it was found that jail inmates use mobiles inside jails, especially the big jails. The J&K government has now given a nod for installation of a harmonious call blocking system in all 14 jails for blocking 2G, 3G and 4G signals (HT File)

“This will make jails more secure,” said a senior police officer adding that there have been instances in the past when prisoners were found using mobile phones.

The order for installation was issued by financial commissioner and additional chief secretary R K Goyal.

The installation of the system will cost ₹21. 26 crore.