J&K govt cancels two more JKSSB examinations

Amid continuous protests by aspirants, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday cancelled selection process of two more recruitments by Service Selection Board (SSB) and ordered a CBI probe for selection of financial account assistants (FAA) and junior engineers(JE) over allegations of irregularities.

The cancellation comes more than a month after the administration had cancelled the process for selection of sub inspectors.

“JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe recommended into selection process,” government’s directorate of information and public relations said in a tweet. “Government assures all the aspirants that culprits will not be spared & there won’t be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon.”

The cancellation comes after a high-level committee was looking into the allegations of irregularities into the selections.