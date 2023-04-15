Amid Covid cases rise, J&K government question extension of staff at DRDO hospitals

At a time when Covid cases are rising again in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has questioned in Srinagar and Jammu beyond December 2022. On Wednesday alone 122 fresh Covid cases were recorded in J&K. (ANI)

The government has sought an explanation from principals of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and GMC Srinagar. After closure of these two DRDO hospitals, the staff of the hospitals especially paramedics, who were hired on contractual basis, were placed at various hospitals in Srinagar as the staff had gained enough experience to handle Covid patients especially with severe ailments.

The letter has been shot to principals of GMC’s at a time when J&K witnessed more than 500 Covid cases in the last week. Mock drills were held across state in the big hospital to check whether the hospitals are ready to meet exigency incase the number of Covid-19 cases goes up on daily.

“The government should continue this staff as these health care workers have gained lot of experience and are now an asset to the health sector. This is unfortunate if these health care workers will be discontinued,” said a senior doctor posted in one of city’s top health institute.

“In view of closure of DRDO hospitals Srinagar and Jammu, there is no valid justification to extend the tenure of the staff engaged in DRDO hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar beyond December 2022,” reads the order issued by under secretary to J&K government.

The under secretary has asked in the order to clarify how the staff is working with effect from January 2023 without any formal orders from administrative department.

In J&K, the ministry of defense had established two Covid hospitals in 2021 to manage the growing number of Covid cases. However, last April government decided to close the hospitals both in Jammu and Srinagar as no cases were reported in UT.