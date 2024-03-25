J&K govt urges officers to allow in-service employees leaves to appear in exam

Amid the cancellation of leaves of government employees owing to Lok Sabha elections, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday instructed administrative civil and police officers to allow leaves for those employees intending to appear in JKAS mains exam 2023. A communication by the deputy secretary to government to DCs, SSPs and HoDs stated that they received representations from various in-service candidates who are not being granted leave to appear in the CCE (Mains) Examination, 2023, which is scheduled to take place from March 26 to April 3, given their engagement in various assignments including election-related duties (iStock)

The general administration department(GAD) issued instructions to all the deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police and respective department heads to grant leave to candidates intending to appear in the J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2023.

A communication by the deputy secretary to government to DCs, SSPs and HoDs stated that they received representations from various in-service candidates who are not being granted leave to appear in the CCE (Mains) Examination, 2023, which is scheduled to take place from March 26 to April 3, given their engagement in various assignments including election-related duties.

“The matter has been examined and it has been desired to advise all the deputy commissioners/SSsP and HODs to allow the in-service candidates wishing to appear in the said examination, subject to the sanction of leave,” the communication said.

“Accordingly, I am directed to request you to kindly permit the in-service candidates, working under your administrative control, to appear in the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination-2023, which is scheduled from March 26 to April 3,” read the official communiqué signed by Akshay Rajan, deputy secretary to government in GAD.