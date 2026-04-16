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J&K govt working on bringing a new industrial incentive policy: CM Omar

Omar, who inaugurated the “Know Your Artisan” programme at Kashmir Haat in Srinagar, told reporters that government is going to consult people who have already established industries and also those who intend to establish the units

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:22 am IST
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
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Flagging the issue of lack of investments and establishment of industrial units in Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said government is working on bringing a new industrial incentive policy in the Union Territory, after the previous incentive policy expired in September last year.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

Omar, who inaugurated the “Know Your Artisan” programme at Kashmir Haat in Srinagar, told reporters that government is going to consult people who have already established industries and also those who intend to establish the units.

“We are working on bringing a new (industrial) incentive policy. We want the policy to work in a real sense. Otherwise even when we provide the incentives from the top but on ground it yields no benefit. Investment is not coming and the factories are not getting established,” Omar said.

He said that the industries and commerce department is trying to know about the experience of those who established their units. “How was their experience?. What changes they would want in our policy?. And those who want establishment of industries here, we would like to know what type of policy they would want,” he said.

Omar refuses to cut inaugural ribbon in tricolour stripes

Omar refused to cut an inaugural ribbon in saffron, white and green stripes, instead untying it and handing it to the organisers with the instruction that it be folded and kept with respect.

In a moment that was captured on camera quickly went viral on social media platforms, the CM, accompanied by deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, was seen walking towards the ribbon stretched across and then stopping short as he noticed the tricolours. He refuses to cut it and instead hands it to the organiser.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K govt working on bringing a new industrial incentive policy: CM Omar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K govt working on bringing a new industrial incentive policy: CM Omar
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