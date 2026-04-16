J&K govt working on bringing a new industrial incentive policy: CM Omar

Flagging the issue of lack of investments and establishment of industrial units in Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said government is working on bringing a new industrial incentive policy in the Union Territory, after the previous incentive policy expired in September last year.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

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Omar, who inaugurated the “Know Your Artisan” programme at Kashmir Haat in Srinagar, told reporters that government is going to consult people who have already established industries and also those who intend to establish the units.

“We are working on bringing a new (industrial) incentive policy. We want the policy to work in a real sense. Otherwise even when we provide the incentives from the top but on ground it yields no benefit. Investment is not coming and the factories are not getting established,” Omar said.

He said that the industries and commerce department is trying to know about the experience of those who established their units. “How was their experience?. What changes they would want in our policy?. And those who want establishment of industries here, we would like to know what type of policy they would want,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are mixing these two inputs- the experience of those who already established industry and the expectations of those who want to establish the industry. Keeping these things in mind,the industries and commerce department will bring forth an attractive policy which, I hope, will develop the industrial sector here,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are mixing these two inputs- the experience of those who already established industry and the expectations of those who want to establish the industry. Keeping these things in mind,the industries and commerce department will bring forth an attractive policy which, I hope, will develop the industrial sector here,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also inaugurated the new GI Testing Lab, Giant LED Video Walls and launched high precision fibre analysis equipment along with DesignNWeave software, designed by IICT Srinagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also inaugurated the new GI Testing Lab, Giant LED Video Walls and launched high precision fibre analysis equipment along with DesignNWeave software, designed by IICT Srinagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, the CM visited the main Exhibition Gallery where 30 display-cum-sale counters offering authentic handmade products have been set up. During his interaction with various Shilp Guru, National and J&K Awardees, he expressed deep appreciation for the initiative and the remarkable craftsmanship on display. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, the CM visited the main Exhibition Gallery where 30 display-cum-sale counters offering authentic handmade products have been set up. During his interaction with various Shilp Guru, National and J&K Awardees, he expressed deep appreciation for the initiative and the remarkable craftsmanship on display. {{/usCountry}}

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Omar refuses to cut inaugural ribbon in tricolour stripes

Omar refused to cut an inaugural ribbon in saffron, white and green stripes, instead untying it and handing it to the organisers with the instruction that it be folded and kept with respect.

In a moment that was captured on camera quickly went viral on social media platforms, the CM, accompanied by deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, was seen walking towards the ribbon stretched across and then stopping short as he noticed the tricolours. He refuses to cut it and instead hands it to the organiser.

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