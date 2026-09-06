The four-day International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) will commence in Srinagar on Monday, with all preparations in place.

J&K int’l film fest to screen 135 movies from 40 countries

Aimed at putting the Himalayan region back into the imagination of international filmmakers and promoting the union territory as a premier filmmaking destination, the festival, themed “Rang-e-Cinema” (colours of cinema), will feature the screening of 135 films, including short films and documentaries, bringing together filmmakers, cinema lovers, artists and storytellers from over 40 countries.

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Officials say that the inaugural edition of the international film festival will bring filmmakers, audiences and industry voices together in a shared celebration of storytelling, creativity and cultural exchange.

Organised by J&K’s information department, the films will be screened at the Sher-i Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) and INOX in Srinagar, and at the Wave complex in Jammu. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg will also be among the venues.

“The festival is an attempt to revive the legacy of filmmaking and to promote J&K as a premier film destination both in India and across the globe,” said Shreya Singhal, director information.

The call for film entries was issued more than a month ago, with directors from 90 countries responding.

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{{^usCountry}} “We received around 1,100 entries from more than 90 countries. Among them, more than 135 films will be screened at the venue. These films belong to 40 countries,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We received around 1,100 entries from more than 90 countries. Among them, more than 135 films will be screened at the venue. These films belong to 40 countries,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She said India leads the country-wise participation with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with 8. Argentina and Spain will contribute four films each, while Brazil, Germany, the Russian Federation and the United States will have three films each.

A further group of countries, including South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Qatar, Colombia and Turkey, among others, will each contribute curated films, giving the festival a distinctly global character, Singhal said.

Filmmakers or films from countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Portugal, Mexico, Mali, Lebanon, Tunisia, Cuba, Belgium, the Philippines, Uruguay and others will be part of the festival.

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The best film award carries the top prize of ₹25 lakh, while best director and best debut film awards will carry ₹15 lakh each.

Reflecting the festival’s special focus on the region, the best film in the ‘J&K select’ category carries a prize of ₹10 lakh.

The performance categories of best actor (male) and best actor (female) carry ₹8 lakh each, while the technical categories of best cinematography, best sound design and best editing carry ₹5 lakh each. The award structure, Singhal said, has been designed to celebrate artistic excellence as well as the diverse creative and technical dimensions of filmmaking.

“There will be national and international guests related to the films, including their cast, crew, directors and producers,” she said.

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The highlights of the festival include a curated showcase of compelling films from Jammu & Kashmir and around the world.

The organisers have planned engaging conversations with filmmakers, artists, and creative voices shaping cinema throughout the four-day festival.

“An important part of the festival is masterclasses in conversations as well as panel discussions. We would attempt to bring the best talent of cinema and the film fraternity here in J&K so that they interact with youth who see their future in filmmaking,” Singhal said.

Officials said that the festival will be inaugurated with the screening of Lebanese film ‘Dead Dog’, which has been directed by Sarah Francis, at INOX in Srinagar.

“This is the first edition of the film festival, and this is going to be an annual event. We endeavour to project J&K as a premier film destination,” she said.

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The floating cinema will screen Bollywood films, shot extensively in Kashmir, including “Junglee”, “Arzoo”, “Kashmir Ki Kali”, and “Kabhi Kabhie”, among others.

A five-member international jury comprising distinguished personalities from the world of cinema, including internationally acclaimed filmmakers, cinematographers, sound artists and film curators, will evaluate the film entries.